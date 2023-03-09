Home Business Health – RKI reports 9621 new corona infections – incidence drops to 52.3
Health – RKI reports 9621 new corona infections – incidence drops to 52.3

by admin
Health – RKI reports 9621 new corona infections – incidence drops to 52.3

Berlin (German news agency) – The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported 9,621 new corona infections early Thursday morning. That was 54 percent or 11,425 fewer cases than Thursday morning a week ago.

According to the RKI, the incidence fell from 61.4 yesterday to 52.3 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants within the last seven days. According to the preliminary figures, the institute is currently assuming around 249,200 active corona cases with proof, which is around 43,000 fewer than a week ago. In addition, the RKI now reported 99 deaths within 24 hours in connection with the virus. Within the last seven days there were 633 deaths, corresponding to an average of 90 deaths per day (previous day: 89).

This increased the number of deaths within 24 hours to 168,808. So far, a total of 38.24 million people in Germany have tested positive for the corona virus. Since these are preliminary figures for today, they could be corrected later by the RKI.

