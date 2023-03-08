Home Business Health – RKI reports 9947 new corona infections – incidence drops to 61.4
Health – RKI reports 9947 new corona infections – incidence drops to 61.4

Health – RKI reports 9947 new corona infections – incidence drops to 61.4

Berlin (German news agency) – The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported 9,947 new corona infections early Wednesday morning. That was 60 percent or 14,928 fewer cases than on Wednesday morning a week ago.

According to the RKI, the incidence fell from 78.5 yesterday to 61.4 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants within the last seven days. According to the preliminary figures, the institute is currently assuming around 256,400 active corona cases with proof, which is around 28,700 fewer than a week ago. In addition, the RKI now reported 126 deaths within 24 hours in connection with the virus. Within the last seven days there were 623 deaths, corresponding to an average of 89 deaths per day (previous day: 90).

The number of deaths now stands at 168,709. So far, a total of 38.23 million people in Germany have tested positive for the corona virus. Since these are preliminary figures for today, they could be corrected later by the RKI.

