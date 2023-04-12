.

Düsseldorf (German news agency) – In North Rhine-Westphalia, 40 so-called vaccination damages have been recognized so far. “So far, the two regional associations have received a total of 982 applications for care due to vaccination damage,” said the spokesman for the NRW Ministry of Health of the “Rheinische Post” (Wednesday).

“So far, 40 have been recognized and 120 rejected, 32 have been settled for other reasons.” With 790 applications, the decision is still being processed, the spokesman continued. Among other things, there is only a very limited number of medical experts for the authorities. The ministry also referred to the relation to the number of corona vaccinations: “The total number of vaccinations given so far in North Rhine-Westphalia is 43,883,026.” The spokesman went on to explain: “In the event that vaccination damage is recognized, financial aid is available to those affected under the Infection Protection Act, which ranges from medical treatment services to compensation payments and assistance in the event of a need for care to benefits for surviving dependents. The nature and amount of the assistance is essentially dependent on the severity of the vaccine damage.”

HOME PAGE