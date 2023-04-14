.

Berlin (German news agency) – The Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) is considering regular corona vaccination recommendations for risk groups. “Of course, with regard to Covid-19, it is an essential task of the Stiko to clarify who should be vaccinated/refreshed and when in the future,” said Stiko chairman Thomas Mertens of the “Rheinische Post” (Friday).

“In the future, it will be important to protect people who are at higher risk of serious illness after infection or reinfection.” This would also correspond to the current statements of the World Health Organization. Mertens went on to say: “Stiko will integrate the previously special Covid 19 vaccination recommendations into the general vaccination recommendations, which is also an expression of normality.” The virologist draws a positive balance of the vaccination campaign: “The vaccinations were actually a very decisive factor in the fight against the Sars-CoV-2 pandemic.”

Unfortunately, there have been many false claims. “It is also not correct to say that vaccination does not protect against infection at all, it only protects much better and longer against illness than against infection. All of this must be taken into account in future vaccination recommendations.”

