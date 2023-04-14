Home Business Health – Stiko regularly checks corona vaccination recommendations
Business

Health – Stiko regularly checks corona vaccination recommendations

by admin
Health – Stiko regularly checks corona vaccination recommendations

First vaccination with Astrazeneca, second vaccination with Biontech/Comirnatydts

.

Berlin (German news agency) – The Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) is considering regular corona vaccination recommendations for risk groups. “Of course, with regard to Covid-19, it is an essential task of the Stiko to clarify who should be vaccinated/refreshed and when in the future,” said Stiko chairman Thomas Mertens of the “Rheinische Post” (Friday).

“In the future, it will be important to protect people who are at higher risk of serious illness after infection or reinfection.” This would also correspond to the current statements of the World Health Organization. Mertens went on to say: “Stiko will integrate the previously special Covid 19 vaccination recommendations into the general vaccination recommendations, which is also an expression of normality.” The virologist draws a positive balance of the vaccination campaign: “The vaccinations were actually a very decisive factor in the fight against the Sars-CoV-2 pandemic.”

Unfortunately, there have been many false claims. “It is also not correct to say that vaccination does not protect against infection at all, it only protects much better and longer against illness than against infection. All of this must be taken into account in future vaccination recommendations.”

HOME PAGE

See also  Health - RKI reports 7118 new corona infections - incidence drops to 40.4

You may also like

Why it’s not for the spontaneous

Covid commission, Salvini won. Pass the basic text...

Politics – Hesse wants to waive real estate...

Eros Ramazzotti has been hit again by Covid:...

ChatGPT & Co.: Siemens machines will soon program...

Opinions and Advice, Which to Choose?

Credit grants are given priority to inject vitality...

Vapers, America against Juul e-cigarettes for teenagers

Exxon Mobil: CEO Woods collects 52% more in...

Health – Federal Institute reports delivery bottlenecks for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy