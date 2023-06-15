Health – the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds criticizes superfluous medical services

.

Berlin (German news agency) – In view of increasing health insurance contributions, the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds denounces unnecessary medical services. “Double examinations, unnecessary repeat appointments and X-rays that are already available elsewhere – unfortunately the list of unnecessary things is long,” said the spokesman for the “Spitzenverband Bund der Krankenkassen”, Florian Lanz, of the “Bild” (Friday edition).

“If savings could be made here, it would practically relieve the patients, create free capacities in medical practices and clinics and money could also be saved.” According to Lanz, binding quality specifications are a key. Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) referred to the planned hospital reform in the debate. Their aim is to “improve the quality of treatments”. That also means preventing unnecessary and poorly done operations and hospital treatments. Before the parliamentary summer break, he wants to present key points.

