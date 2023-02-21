Healthcare: Reggio’s doctors on a war footing for the primary competition. The parliamentarian: “Postpone the competitions scheduled in conjunction with electoral campaigns and national congresses of political parties”.

“This Bombardone… I need to watch over him!” Totò whispered in the 60s cult movie “We Hard”. Bombardone was the name of the Nordic Fred Buscaglione, an FBI agent who insinuated in the territory by Toto.

Today the two “tough guys” in Italian politics are undoubtedly the governor of Campania Vincenzo De Luca and that of Emilia Romagna Stefano Bonaccini, probable next national secretary of the Democratic Partyonly that today the parts of the comic film could have reversed: it is Campania that advances in Emilia, in a figurative sense that is.

In mid-January he won the competition as head physician of CORE, the flagship of Emilian Oncology, in the Arcispedale Santa Maria Nuova in Reggio Emilia, Dr. Massimiliano Fabozzi, a professional of undisputed qualities, from Campania from the hospital of Pagani, a small town in the province of Salerno. Open up the sky: the Emilians are flying rags within the local health system. He lost Dr. Alessandro Giunta, regent of the department for two years and respected by all.

“Many doubts about the assignment of the task”, writes the deputy from Reggio Emilia, the lawyer Gianluca Vinci of Fratelli d’Italia, in a parliamentary question to the Minister of Health. “They come – goes on – by the scoring criteria used by the examining commission where a value of 30 points was assigned for the curriculum and 70 points for the interviewthereby making this method of selection very discretionary”.

It happens even if, as the deputy always explains, “article 15 of legislative decree no. 502 of 1992 provides … that the Commission receives from the company the professional profile of the executive to be appointed on the basis of the comparative analysis of the curricula, the professional qualifications held, also having regard to the necessary organizational and managerial skills, the volumes of the activity carried out, the adherence to the profile sought and the results of an interview…; the law clearly shows that the order of priority of the criteria for selecting candidates puts the analysis of the curricula in first place and the results of the interviews in the last place”. But in this Emilia-Campania liaison the conversation counts more.

In Reggio Emilia there was even a group of associations which called a silent sit-in in front of the Santa Maria Nuova: “It is not a protest against the legitimate and regular procedure, nor even against whoever arrives who could also be the best in the world. But we contest the management’s choice not to continue in the path of continuity given the close ties that had been created with Dr. Giunta”. The protest then did not take place.

Dr. Corrado Zanni, former chief of surgery at the Magati hospital in Scandiano and long-term doctor comments on Facebook as follows: “Speaking of the new primary, he comes from Campania, one of the last regions governed by the Democratic Party; the votes of the South are convenient. Who has ears to understand…”. Does politics have a weight in these events? We don’t believe it.

At the end of January De Luca from Salerno declared a “What’s the weather like” on Rai 3 by Fabio Fazio who would have voted for Bonaccini national secretary of the Democratic Party. But they are coincidences. An almost poetic line was born between the two territories in an event that was later determined only by chance. Even if De Luca’s Campanians are an important force for Bonaccini in the Pd chessboard.

Vinci also proposes to “postpone the competitions scheduled in conjunction with electoral campaigns and national congresses of political parties”. But we don’t think it helps. If it turns out that there has been a Bonaccini-De Luca axis passer-by on the Emilian ASL would be a bad page, but there are no investigations on the point, so as Jovanotti said… I think positive, positive…

