Healthcare, Schillaci: “We will reduce doctors to tokens”

The public health in Italia live a moment of great difficulty following the outbreak of the pandemic from Covid and the serious consequences it has caused. With thousands of doctors who have left office or accepted proposals from the industry privatecausing a real emergency. Il minister of Health Horace Tell us anticipates the government’s willingness to launch a law decree ad hoc to solve the hospitals who are in crisis. “There will be – explains Schillaci to La Stampa – social security contributions heavier, bigger scores for career purposes e tax exemption of the specific allowance for doctors working in the first line of the emergency and urgency or in the specialty less attractive because it is not done private business“. There will be this and more in the decree omnibus sanitary. The minister also speaks of “limits much more stringent in use of the medici a token“.

“It’s not just one question of money, – continues Schillaci in La Stampa – even if during this legislature we are counting on doing more from this point of view as well. The Regions but they must strive for avoid waste and make them more efficient hospitals and local health. THE beds they go to hospitals for example increased but we also need to work on the appropriateness of the hospitalizations with the taking over of chronically ill just from the area. The world is changing, we have technologies and therapies that allow what until yesterday was unthinkable”. Schillaci also announces news on closed number in medical School: “Not to knock it down but we are working with the Ministry of Education for increase The accesses to the faculties. However, I wonder why it is always said that there is a lack of doctors but they are easily found i tokenists get paid four times as much“.

