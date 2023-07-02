Healthcare System: Hospital Reform: Profits versus Health

Waiting for the doctor, waiting for the reform – patients need patience.

Photo: Adobe Stock/pongmoji

Subscribe to the »nd«

Being left is complicated. We keep track!

With our digital campaign subscription, you can read all issues of »nd« digitally (nd.App or nd.Epaper) at home or on the go for little money. Subscribe now!

Economic considerations influence medical decisions: cost reductions through staff reductions, operations without medical necessity, outsourcing of cleaning and kitchen – the health of patients and staff has suffered from the economization of hospitals. Almost 20 years after the introduction of flat rates per case, for which he is jointly responsible, Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach recognizes the false incentives and promises an end to economization. With the hospital reform, everything is supposed to get better; even the dramatically increasing closures of small hospitals in the country should be stopped.

However, all previous reform projects have failed – in an interview with the “Tagesthemen” the minister even specifically named the resistance of powerful lobby groups, including the hospital groups, which are making enormous profits with the current system, as a reason for this.

Lauterbach wants to revolutionize the system, take the economic pressure off hospitals and put patients back at the center of treatment. To this end, an “independent government commission” made up of 17 experts has developed proposals for hospital reform. However, there were already doubts about their independence. Heidemarie Haeske-Seeberg, for example, as head of quality management at Sana Kliniken AG, one of the four largest private hospital groups, may not be completely impartial. With five opinions on different topics of the planned legislative package so far, the Commission has presented a breathtaking pace.

Level I hospitals are said to be responsible for primary care. Level 1n hospitals should offer departments for internal medicine, surgery and emergency care, Level 1i hospitals should act as an interface between inpatient and outpatient treatment without emergency care. The Level 1i hospitals are to be financed without flat rates per case, instead with daily rates that reflect their actual costs. These daily rates are to be renegotiated regionally between hospitals and payers every year. These hospitals should be of particular importance for the training of nursing professions and doctors and fulfill this task in close cooperation with a higher-level hospital. This should ensure better specialist equipment in basic medical care.

Level II hospitals, as specialist clinics, should have a broader spectrum of specialist departments and offer treatments with a higher degree of specialization. In addition, they should also be equipped for more complicated emergency care. On an equal footing, special clinics are to be approved as Level f, in which treatments for special fields are carried out, even if they do not meet all the criteria of Level II. Level III hospitals are intended as maximum care providers with many specialist departments and specializations that must also provide the highest Level III emergency care. University clinics are particularly prominent in this group as Level IIIU, with additional coordination tasks for the supply region.

However, these proposals have already lost a lot of feathers in the consultations between the minister and the federal states. In German federalism, hospital financing is a matter for the federal states – after two meetings and key issues papers by federal and state ministries, the original reform plan was torn apart. The various levels for the hospitals were not included in the key issue papers as part of the federal-state negotiations as a mandatory element of the reform and are at best still recommendations for the states.

The central element for planning is an allocation of different service groups to the hospitals. Performance groups combine illnesses whose treatment requires a comparable amount of personnel and equipment. Quality criteria are defined for each service group, which a hospital must meet in order to receive the appropriate approval from the state government. With the approval for the service group, an annual number of cases is determined for each approved hospital, which is based on the expected number of affected patients in the planning region and must not be exceeded.

With the exception of the Level 1i hospitals, the case flat rates will be retained as part of the financing for future financing. However, they are reduced by a portion for maintenance costs. These are the costs of a hospital that arise regardless of whether patients are being treated, such as energy costs or unoccupied intensive care beds for emergencies. In the long term, these should be determined by the health insurance companies and the German Hospital Society for each service group. In a transitional period, the retention share will be set at a percentage of 20 to 40 percent (depending on the discipline) and each case flat rate billed will be reduced by this amount. The reserve budget created in this way is paid out to the hospital for the agreed number of cases in the respective service group, regardless of whether this number of cases was actually treated in the respective year.

The hospital reform is to be implemented without affecting the budget. One searches in vain for a revolution in this set of rules. None of the now well-recognized problems of the hospitals will be solved: The economization of the treatment will not be ended because the financing via case flat rates, albeit with deductions, will remain. The actual maintenance costs are not refinanced because they are paid as flat rates based on the number of cases. And since earmarked use is not prescribed, this part of the financing can also be used for profit distribution.

The already financially ailing clinics will either not experience the reform at all because they will already be insolvent by then, or the reform will not help them because it is to be implemented without affecting the budget and thus cannot compensate for deficits. Even after this reform, private corporations will be able to do lucrative business with their hospitals at the expense of patients and employees.

There would be an effective way for a real new beginning: according to the principle of the fire brigade, which is organized as a service of general interest and is therefore equipped with all the resources it needs to extinguish. No one would think of just paying them for their bets or expecting profits from their operations. Hospitals are also institutions of general interest and should therefore be organized like this: Where hospitals are needed as a result of planning, their operation must be paid for, with all the costs that go with it. The profitability of the operation should be verifiable. And since making profits can conflict with the goals of treating the sick, such profits must be prohibited by law. Nothing speaks against implementing this paradigm shift, apart from the lobbying interests of the private hospital groups.

dr Arndt Dohmen was medical director of the Hochrhein-Eggberg-Klinik Bad Säckingen and is a founding member of the alliance hospital instead of a factory.