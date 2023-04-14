Health, the Francesco Vaia case breaks out in the ministry

To the Ministry of Healthcare the case breaks out Francesco Vaiathe director of the Spallanzani he would be the favorite to replace the outgoing Giovanni Rezza at the Ministry preventionbut there’s a problem: his resume doesn’t live up to that of the co-worker unwelcome to the government of right. It would go to occupy – reads in La Stampa – a position of strategic importance in the unfortunate but not improbable hypothesis of a new one pandemic. But the numbers speak for themselves.

L’h-index of Vaia is of 17 points against i 67 of Rezza. Not to mention that the majority of publications are co-signed with researchers from Spallanzani which he leads. But to the man who whispers to Meloni, advising her on health care moves and strategies, the ministry has built a I ask for the post of director of prevention it seems custom sewn.

In addition to degree in medicine a generic is in fact required “training on the subject of interest of public health“, when in that position it would be appropriate to have titles in epidemiology o infectious diseases. In reality – continues La Stampa – Vaia had aimed at presidency of the ISS, which is also the largest public research institution in Europe. Maybe a little too much, so much so that they replace Professor Silvio Brusaferrowhose mandate expires in July, the director of the infectious disease clinic at the “San Martino” in Genoa, Matteo, should arrive Bassetti. A virostar with a respectable scientific curriculum and an h-index of scientific publications from 77 points. Over four times that of Francesco Vaia, directed towards one armchair not less strategic.

