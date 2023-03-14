Health, the alarm from the Parliamentary Budget Office: “We need more current spending”

An indirect warning, but not so much, on the reform of differentiated autonomy and a series of perplexities on the implementation of the Pnrr in the part concerning the reorganization of territorial health care. The Parliamentary Budget Office, i.e. the independent body that supervises our public finances, draws up a focus which concerns precisely the reorganization of proximity care and in one passage warns: “To equate the quantity and quality of services in the country it is it is necessary to make a collective effort aimed at guaranteeing more resources to the weakest areas”. A notice to sailors that needs no interpretation. The concrete reference, in fact, is to health servicesbut it is clear that the discussion can easily be extended to all Lep (Essential Performance Levels).

For the rest, the PBO renews a perplexity regarding the health system that in truth pervades many aspects of the recovery and resilience plan: even if the objectives are achieved and the foreseen investments are made, then structures and safeguards arise that require current expenditure to be kept up and running beyond the natural term of the Recovery (2026). And it is there that the greatest pitfalls are often hidden, linked to the persistent logic of cuts to primary services.

The focus of the guardians of public accounts in fact reflects: “Some doubts remain about the assessment of the current resources necessary to make the new territorial health care structures operational”. Not surprisingly, when fully operational, “more than a billion will be needed to give continuity to home care services and when community hospitals are available, they will have to be found 239 million for the related personnel”.

The question of the shortage of personnel in the NHS, the difficulty in finding them and the loss of attractiveness of work in the health sector “are becoming an emergency” and “moreover, the financial planning for the three-year period starting in 2023 implies a reduction of the share of the product allocated to public healtha, which would make it difficult to enhance its services, even in the presence of a reorganization of the same”, adds the Parliamentary Budget Office.

The numbers recurrently tell us that at least 20,000 white coats and 60-70,000 nurses are missing from the appeal, with a very strong deficit in particular for general practitioners. In short, the goals of the Pnrr will also be just and decisive for the growth of the country, but the real challenge will start after you (eventually) reach them. Furthermore, although the mission is also to reduce the gaps between the various areas of the country, the Upb observes how “significant territorial imbalances may remain in the availability of community homes and community hospitals and, as regards home care, the most advanced Regions have demanded compensation against an allocation aimed at standardizing the arrival points”.

On this last point, finally, it must be said that an attempt has been made to respect the constraint of 40% of the resources to be allocated to the Southbut from the tables in the focus it is clear that the objective has not been achieved in particular on the nascent Territorial Operational Centers (Cot), for which the share in the South stops at 34% in the name of a flexibility linked to other parameters (one Cot for every 100,000 inhabitants). Summing up, the Pnrr is a bit like a diet: it’s not enough to reach a healthy weight, then it’s a question of keeping it in tempo.

