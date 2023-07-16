Home » Healthcare, Zangrillo’s alarm: “Healing has become a luxury in Italy”
Healthcare, Zangrillo’s alarm: “Healing has become a luxury in Italy”

Healthcare, Zangrillo’s alarm: “Healing has become a luxury in Italy”

“We must have the courage to verify the results and reward them”

“I believe that the primary good, the real luxury good in Italy today is health. The best gift I could give my children is to guarantee them that tomorrow they can be cared for. But I think this type of guarantee is gradually diminishing“. The alarm is a serious one and comes from Alberto Zangrillo, head of the Anesthesia and General Intensive Care Unit of the San Raffaele hospital in Milan.

In an interview with La Stampa, Zangrillo asks “enough of raining funding. You need to have the courage to reward quality”. According to Silvio Berlusconi’s former doctor “there are fewer and fewer resources for healthcare. Then, there is also a problem of organizational dysfunction. Public assistance, more and more frequently, goes to pick up patients who have fever, nausea, stomach ache at home. All things that once were not pertinent to public assistance and hospitals. Now there is no longer a filter. And that’s a problem.”

Zangrillo proposes: “We must destroy the rain distribution paradigm regardless of quality control. We must have the courage to control the result. At San Raffaele, for example, spending ceilings are established, i.e. the economic value for which we receive performance recognized. But if in October, November, we reached that ceiling, what do we do, do we work at a loss?”

