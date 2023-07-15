Heart attack Elodie: pink dress is very short! Iannone-Sbk, market bomb

Elodie in Capri, boat show off the Faraglioni (Instagram elodie)

Heart attack Elodie at rehearsals with Mengoni: pink dress is very short!

Elodie guest, special guest star, of the two-time winner of the Sanremo Festival, Marco Mengoni (in 2013 with Essenziale and this year with Two lives) in concert at the Circus Maximus in Rome (the two are the musical couple of summer 2023 with their Pazza Musica).

The singer posted a short video during rehearsals and her own look rosa, total pink, he made his fans’ coronaries jump.

Elodie with Mengoni at the Circus Maximus: stage rehearsals in total pink (Instagram elodie)

Andrea Iannone, Ducati Superbike: dream team with Danilo Petrucci?

From Elodie to her boyfriend Andrea Iannone: rumors about his possible return to racing in 2024 when his disqualification will end have been taking hold in recent weeks. Everyone’s hope is to see the rider from Vasto again on a motorbike: the Superbike more than the MotoGP (difficult hypothesis, even if the dream could be to find some wild cards during the season) could be the right ground in this sense. The clues lead to Ducati Panigale V4. According to an indiscretion recently released by mowmag.com, Andrea Iannone could go “on the Panigale of Team Barni, sharing the garage with Danilo Petrucci. Black motorbikes and tricolor riders, therefore, both beloved and with personal stories of continuous rebirths and new adventures”. And again: “The negotiation with GoEleven is, according to what is said, further on because it started earlier and in unsuspecting times, but the Barni hypothesis is probably more tempting”

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

