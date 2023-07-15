Home » Heart attack Elodie: pink dress is very short! Iannone-Sbk, market bomb
Business

Heart attack Elodie: pink dress is very short! Iannone-Sbk, market bomb

by admin
Heart attack Elodie: pink dress is very short! Iannone-Sbk, market bomb

Elodie in Capri, boat show off the Faraglioni (Instagram elodie)

Heart attack Elodie at rehearsals with Mengoni: pink dress is very short!

Elodie guest, special guest star, of the two-time winner of the Sanremo Festival, Marco Mengoni (in 2013 with Essenziale and this year with Two lives) in concert at the Circus Maximus in Rome (the two are the musical couple of summer 2023 with their Pazza Musica).

The singer posted a short video during rehearsals and her own look rosa, total pink, he made his fans’ coronaries jump.

Elodie with Mengoni at the Circus Maximus: stage rehearsals in total pink (Instagram elodie)

Andrea Iannone, Ducati Superbike: dream team with Danilo Petrucci?

From Elodie to her boyfriend Andrea Iannone: rumors about his possible return to racing in 2024 when his disqualification will end have been taking hold in recent weeks. Everyone’s hope is to see the rider from Vasto again on a motorbike: the Superbike more than the MotoGP (difficult hypothesis, even if the dream could be to find some wild cards during the season) could be the right ground in this sense. The clues lead to Ducati Panigale V4. According to an indiscretion recently released by mowmag.com, Andrea Iannone could go “on the Panigale of Team Barni, sharing the garage with Danilo Petrucci. Black motorbikes and tricolor riders, therefore, both beloved and with personal stories of continuous rebirths and new adventures”. And again: “The negotiation with GoEleven is, according to what is said, further on because it started earlier and in unsuspecting times, but the Barni hypothesis is probably more tempting”

See also  European stock exchanges: start under the banner of uncertainty. Ftse Mib below 24,500 points

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Shopping: When abroad, Germans prefer to pay with...

Ukraine, Podolyak: “No compromises with Putin to join...

Elon Musk: Ad revenue on Twitter plummeted by...

Cutting the wedge and land registry reform: the...

MAXXI, but how much does it cost? Spending...

The U.S. Dollar Weakens as Inflation Subsides: Foreign...

Deutsche Bank: the 29 best stocks for the...

The Importance of Understanding Tire Load Index for...

Rai, Sciarelli: “It must be institutional. I don’t...

Canadian Stocks Dip Slightly as Key Sectors Experience...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy