Heat and electricity grids, 15 billion are needed by 2026 to secure them

The exceptional heat wave that hit the peninsula at the end of July caused a new phenomenon in Catania. The sheaths of the medium voltage cables of the electricity distribution have yielded to the heat (combined with the drought) melting at the joints, the connection areas between one section of cable and another.

Joints are a weak point known to electricity experts, but this year there was something else to complicate the breakdown: the asphalt melted and the road surface gave way, also damaging the conduits where the electric cables passed. At the same time a similar phenomenon was happening in Malta and the local authorities asked for the help and collaboration of Enel, which manages a large part of the distribution infrastructure in Southern Italy, to plan interventions on its grid. Also in those days, Terna, the company that manages the transmission grid, i.e. the 75,000 km of high voltage grid, took note of a new historic peak in electricity demand in Sicily driven by the surge in consumption of cooling systems : from the previous record of 3,800 megawatts of power required in a single day, a peak of 4,000 megawatts was reached at the end of July.

The necessary interventions

The exceptional events that took place in Catania, in which the concurrence of strong energy demand and the fault then triggered a series of chain faults, strengthened Enel’s determination to plan further investments (which should be included in the new November business plan ) in order to prevent extreme situations in which, for example, even the collapse of other people’s infrastructures (such as the road surface) has an impact on electricity. New situations that climate change forces us to deal with. Terna, Enel, but also utilities such as A2A have been planning and making investments for years to make the Italian electricity grids, designed over 50 years ago, increasingly suitable for withstanding extreme events. These three realities alone, by 2025-2026, will mobilize over 15 billion in investments in infrastructure security and an increase in the capacity to host (the so-called hosting capacity) renewable energy sources.

Italy one step ahead

However, Italy is decidedly ahead in terms of investments and network intelligence compared to other countries. And here, insiders assure, what happened in Northern California with the Camp Fire in 2018, the worst in American history before the Maui disaster in Hawaii at the beginning of August, is rather unlikely to occur. Among the hypothesized causes, and in reality still to be demonstrated for the Hawaiian case, are the sparks caused by overhead power lines, which would have triggered the fire if they broke. Unlike the USA, however, the entire Italian national electricity grid, in line with European standards, is equipped with protection systems that cut power to a cable when a fault occurs. What happens in our area, therefore, is that these isolations can cause lack of energy supplies. The resilience plans (this is the name of the interventions aimed at preventing and making the networks more resistant to extreme weather events) that the network management companies are required to present include among the most widespread causes of damage from external phenomena for the airlines (the 75,000 km of Terna’s network are mainly airborne; in the case of Unareti (A2A group), on the other hand, out of 14,000 km of the network, 500 km are airborne) the sleeves of ice on the cables, the wind, the trees they can fall. Buried cables are primarily affected by heat waves. No traces in the previous history of fires started by sparks.

Tailored plans

The intervention needs of the various operators also change according to the geographical areas in which they operate. A2A finds itself dealing with the aftermath of the methane boom of the 1990s, when utilities were led to concentrate investments on gas, pushing less on the electricity sector. Through the subsidiary Unareti, the utility has developed asset management plans to prepare the Milanese grid to cope with an exponential increase in the demand for electricity which will lead the company to double the power available in the city by 2050. Forecasts (also based on EU targets) on consumption linked to greater energy efficiency in buildings, the increase in electric mobility and the transition from gas to electric vectors have been lowered district by district in the 80 local identity nuclei identified by the Municipality: the investment plan of over one billion in 10 years, with an annual rate of 152 million in 2023, aims to renew the old network (150 kilometers per year) through Unaret, increasing digitization, burying at the rate of about 20 kilometers per year but above all to increase power by leveraging the primary cabins (direct connections with the transmission grid, which reduce the amount of energy to carry around) which will go from 13 to 21 by 2030. With the Pnrr 160 million were awarded to be used to increase hosting capacity.

