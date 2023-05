WWhilst everyone, including the Lindners, is fixed on the controversial building energy law, the Federal Ministry of Economics is already trying to give its desired heat pump goal another way, through the back door, so to speak, with the force of law. A standard serves as a vehicle, which one can assume will be far less in the focus of public attention than the GEG Heating Act. WELT has the corresponding draft. Two figures in particular are noteworthy.