DThe heat pump is seen as the way to the energy transition. But it is not without controversy, because previous models cannot provide enough heat in some old buildings. In addition, certain refrigerants in the heat pumps are considered to be harmful to the environment.

Manufacturers presented their latest developments at the ISH energy trade fair in Frankfurt/Main. Have the heat pumps improved?

“Basically, one can say that from a technical point of view, things are looking very good for end customers at the moment,” says energy expert and trade journalist Tim Gessler. “Anyone who buys an up-to-date heat pump can be confident that they are getting a good device. Technical development has made incredible progress in recent years.”

While the heat pump has been the market leader among built-in heating systems in new builds for years, things looked worse in existing buildings. For a long time, heat pumps only worked efficiently in systems with a low flow temperature – that is the temperature that the heating water needs when it flows into the pipes and radiators.

The heat pump can always be used well with underfloor heating. But convectors and radiators need much higher water temperatures. Previous heat pumps often only managed to do this with more electricity – and thus higher operating costs.

But that has changed. Every well-known manufacturer has devices in their range that can now efficiently manage 65 to 75 degrees. Heating engineers and homeowners still have to check whether a heat pump is ultimately the most sensible type of heating in a specific building, says Tim Gessler, who keeps an eye on technical developments in the industry for the magazine SBZ. “But it’s possible to do much, much more than most people think.” You can often keep the existing radiators.

promising refrigerant

So-called propane heat pumps, which work with the natural refrigerant R290, are considered to be particularly energy-efficient. “That’s the big trend, practically all manufacturers are presenting R290 machines at the trade fair,” says Tim Gessler.

For Katja Weinhold from the German Heat Pump Association, the refrigerant with the code R290 is one of the most important developments on the market: “All manufacturers want it, we want it.”

Because this refrigerant is not only in demand because of its better energy efficiency. It is also considered to be more environmentally friendly than the long-used synthetic refrigerants Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

If these substances get into the environment, they will presumably remain there permanently. Therefore, PFAS are also known as forever chemicals. Some are already banned because they are considered dangerous. Authorities in several countries, including Germany, are aiming for a largely complete ban on the substance group in the EU.

All well-known manufacturers are currently launching new heat pumps with the natural refrigerant R290 Source: dpa-tmn/Franziska Gabbert

By the way: If you buy a heat pump with environmentally friendly refrigerants, you can benefit financially. There is at the government funding five percent bonus for this decision.

The supply on the heat pump market is considered to be scarce. Homeowners should try to secure a heat pump with R290, advises expert Tim Gessler. “At the same time, you have the certainty that you really have a very up-to-date device.”

And even if you “only” get a device with synthetic coolants instead of an R290 heat pump, you can feel safe, says Katja Weinhold. “These refrigerants in a heat pump circulate in a closed circuit. And when a heat pump is disposed of, the refrigerant is extracted and recycled.”

Modern Design

Chunky, often ugly beige: The external units of the heat pumps are not stylish eye-catchers. The more of them moved into the gardens over time, the more inquiries came from the manufacturers: Isn’t there a nicer way?

“Other technologies are hidden in the boiler room. The chimney sweep comes once a year, otherwise the door stays shut,” says Clemens Petzold, Marketing Manager of Panasonic Heating & Cooling Solutions. “But neighbors and owners see heat pumps all the time.”

The new models are still just boxes in the garden. But mostly in black, anthracite or grey. Panasonic, for example, uses a shade of gray that, according to Petzold, is currently in high demand for mailboxes.

In addition, the new devices appear less bulky and often have a straight, modern-looking design. The fan is hidden behind fins.

Above all, however, the parts of the equipment in the house have changed. They should be able to get out of a basement and into the living room. Because that saves builders either space with the high construction costs or they gain more living space because there is no boiler room.

Samsung’s heat pump unit in a show kitchen at the fair pretends to be a refrigerator quite well. At Nibe you can already see the box in the cloakroom. And the new product from Viessmann even looks like a piece of furniture. Her name: “Invisible”.

This heating, cooling and ventilation unit, including all pipes, disappears in a kind of closet that is only 28 centimeters deep. “Compared to the normal set-up of the devices, this saves five square meters of space,” says Thomas Heim, CEO of Viessmann Climate Solutions. For this purpose, the system is painted white, mirrored or kept in a wood look according to the customer’s wishes.

