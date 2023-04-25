Heat pump: “Government is driving people into poverty in old age with heating law”

The traffic light government’s heat pump plans continue to cause controversy. The Secretary General of the CDU Economic Council, Wolfgang Steiger, fears “forced sales” and warns of a “cost trap for millions of citizens”.

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

The Economic Council of the CDU has accused the federal government of “destroying large parts of the assets of German citizens” with its heating law. FDP and SPD want to defuse Habeck’s plans.

Dhe Economic Council of the CDU has accused the federal government of “destroying large parts of the assets of German citizens” with its heating law. Many homeowners would not be able to afford new heating and would have to sell their house to avert horrendous fines, Economic Council General Secretary Wolfgang Steiger warned in an interview with the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” (NOZ).

“Due to the loss in value of one’s own property, the federal government is driving people into poverty in old age.” Owning property as part of old-age provision is becoming “a cost trap for millions of citizens”.

Beyond the big cities, residential buildings that are more than 100 years old dominate in many places, in parts of East Germany the proportion is more than half, Steiger justified his warnings. Old houses like this can “hardly be prepared energetically with justifiable effort so that they can be heated with a heat pump”.

also read Off for oil and gas heating

Many families in rural areas are therefore afraid for their property and thus for their old-age provision. “If neither the prescribed renovation nor demolition and new construction are economically viable, the only option is to move to a rented apartment,” said Steiger.

The CDU Economic Council is therefore calling for fundamental changes to the traffic light draft law, which is to be passed by the Bundestag by the summer break. Instead of forcing the hasty installation of heat pumps, the opportunities for district heating would have to be used much better, which is the “only economically viable option” for many existing buildings, but has so far only been available to “a fraction” of the houses.

Steiger said that the federal government had to give the municipalities more support in setting up heating networks. Without municipal heating planning, meaningful investment decisions are not possible at all.