At first glance, the new study by the strategy consulting firm Oliver Wyman should give Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck the tailwind he needs right now. Recently, his ministry’s plans for a de facto ban on new oil and gas heating systems from 2024 met with heavy criticism.

However, according to the study, 68 percent of people in Germany who do not yet own a heat pump could imagine buying one or are already planning to do so. One might think that acceptance among the population and the corresponding demand are taken care of. But on closer inspection, this might not be enough.