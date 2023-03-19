DMost owners of detached and semi-detached houses will sooner or later have to deal with the heat pump. Because electricity in the Federal Republic will be scarce and expensive due to the phase-out of nuclear power and coal-fired power, it is important to plan as precisely as possible.

Heating load, device output and radiators must be optimally matched to one another. Otherwise not only the purchase of the heat pump will be expensive. But also the operation due to high electricity costs. Here are the most important basic rules for heat pump beginners.

WELT explains the heat pump system for beginners. From the right choice of device and heating to consumption and costs to funding. What owners should know now.