Home » Heat pump or gas heating? How to find a good energy consultant
Business

Heat pump or gas heating? How to find a good energy consultant

by admin
Heat pump or gas heating? How to find a good energy consultant

Switch to the heat pump or would you rather have a gas heater installed for the last few meters? To insulate or not to insulate, and how much does it actually cost? These are questions that consumers want – or have to – deal with more and more often.

If you don’t happen to be an expert in building physics or electrical engineering, this can quickly overwhelm you. At first glance, it sounds practical that there are energy consultants who know all of this – and can also apply for funding. But this dependency also harbors risks. WELT explains how to recognize scammers or charlatans and how to get to the right experts.

See also  Unione Napoli: the southern question at the top of Jannotti Pecci's program

You may also like

When top performers can’t say no

Multicedi, the board of directors of the leading...

Blackrock: What you should now pay attention to...

The Exchange Rate in Mexico Holds Steady Against...

Market Talks – episode dated 04.07.2023

Swine fever, in Lombardy there is an anti...

Maritime economy: climate neutrality in shipbuilding fills the...

Mirafiori, the first Stellantis Green Campus is born

2023 CBME Maternity and Children Exhibition: A Global...

Telemedicine, Engineering and Almaviva join forces

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy