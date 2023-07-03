Heat pump or gas heating? How to find a good energy consultant

Switch to the heat pump or would you rather have a gas heater installed for the last few meters? To insulate or not to insulate, and how much does it actually cost? These are questions that consumers want – or have to – deal with more and more often.

If you don’t happen to be an expert in building physics or electrical engineering, this can quickly overwhelm you. At first glance, it sounds practical that there are energy consultants who know all of this – and can also apply for funding. But this dependency also harbors risks. WELT explains how to recognize scammers or charlatans and how to get to the right experts.

