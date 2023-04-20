Heat pump: The heating industry complains that 60,000 installers are missing

The shortage of skilled workers is also affecting the heating industry: around 60,000 installers were missing. For the managing director of the Central Association for Sanitary, Heating and Air Conditioning (ZVSHK), the law on heating replacement is no cause for concern.

After months of dispute, Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck presents the rules for new heating systems. In the FDP there is talk of an “atomic bomb for our country”. New trouble is inevitable.

In Germany, according to the Central Association for Sanitary, Heating and Air Conditioning, there is currently a shortage of around 60,000 heating installers. This figure is obtained if you want to serve all markets and not just concentrate on installing new heating systems, said General Manager Helmut Bramann to the newspapers of the Funke media group.

So far, the plumbing and heating companies have modernized around 900,000 heating systems every year and rebuilt around 1.2 million bathrooms. “Barrier-free bathrooms in an aging society – the demand for this will increase significantly over the next few years,” explained Bramann. According to estimates by the central association, almost 400,000 people were employed in this trade last year.

“Installing a heat pump is not rocket science”

In Bramann’s view, the law on heating replacement, which was introduced on Wednesday, is no cause for concern: “Installing a heat pump is not rocket technology. A lot of what you need to know to install a heat pump has long been known to the companies and is also taught during training.” There is also a wide range of training courses that many companies also accept. “So the need for additional training for specialists is not as dramatic as one might initially think.”

The boss of the heat pump manufacturer Vaillant, Norbert Schiedeck, thinks it makes sense to install these systems in most houses. “We assume that up to 70 percent of the buildings in Europe can be heated with heat pumps without major renovations,” said Schiedeck of the “Rheinische Post”. “Additional measures are necessary for the other buildings. Depending on the energetic condition of the building, this can range from replacing just a few radiators to insulating the building.”