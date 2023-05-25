Heat pumps are stolen more often – this is how insurance helps

The ventilation system of a heat pump is in front of a residential building. picture alliance/dpa | Silas Stein

Die „business week“ reports an increase in reported cases of theft of heat pumps. Home and building insurance policies typically do not cover heaters when mounted outside the building. An insurance expert advises that the insurance contract should be checked and updated before the heating system is replaced.

With the new building energy law, the traffic light coalition wants to reduce emissions in the building sector. As a result, non-fossil heating systems such as heat pumps are currently in high demand – theft is also increasing, reports the “business week„.

The report of the “Wirtschaftswoche” quotes state police authorities and the General Association of the German Insurance Industry. Accordingly, it is not a “widespread phenomenon”. The damages from Bavaria and Lower Saxony amounted to around 20,000 to 60,000 euros – and many insurance contracts do not always cover theft, the heat exchangers mounted on the building are often not part of the insurance.

Since heat pumps are not included in many conventional building or household insurance policies, insurance expert Philipp Opfermann recommends contacting the insurance company at an early stage to check whether the insurance covers the heater and whether the insurance cover can be extended. This not only applies to theft, but also to frost or other damage.

“At this point, many insurers are already adapting the contract terms to the new heating reality in the country,” says Opfermann. Nevertheless, insured persons should always check their insurance contracts in order to minimize their losses.

