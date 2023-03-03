External content not available

Exports also picked up strongly. In 2022, German manufacturers delivered heat pumps worth almost 769.4 million euros to customers abroad. This was a third more than in the previous year. Within five years, the value of exported heat pumps has more than tripled.

Heat pumps in half of the new houses

German manufacturers of heat pumps such as Bosch, Stiebel Eltron, Vaillant and Viessmann are doing well in the growth market. “The industry is currently making massive advance payments. The companies are investing in the expansion of production capacities, in new plants and new jobs,” said the Managing Director of the Federal Association of Heat Pumps, Martin Sabel.

According to the association, the German heat pump industry employs around 26,000 people. The association puts the annual turnover at 2.8 billion euros. Around 1.2 million customers in Germany currently use heat pumps. Around 230,000 new systems are installed every year. According to forecasts, this number will soon rise to 500,000 new systems per year.

In 2021, according to figures from the Federal Statistical Office, heat pumps were used as the primary heating energy source in a good half of all new residential buildings. In 2016, the proportion was almost a third. Heat pumps are mainly used in detached and semi-detached houses, less so in apartment buildings.

This is how heat pumps generate heat from the air and the ground

Heat pumps use environmental heat from the air or the ground to heat buildings. A lot of electricity is consumed for their operation. If this electricity comes from renewable energies, the environmental impact of CO₂ emissions is very low. Economics Minister Robert Habeck is driving the use of heat pumps to achieve climate targets in the building sector. The Economics and Building Ministries are working on a draft law to ban the installation of new gas and oil heating systems from 2024.

The disadvantages of heat pumps include the noise of the devices. The high demand has also resulted in an above-average increase in tradesmanship in heating construction. In January, consumers had to pay around 19.0 percent more for work on heating and water systems than a year ago. By way of comparison, consumer prices as a whole rose by 8.7 percent over the same period. The energy prices as a whole did not rise as much as the costs for craftsmen in the heating installation.

