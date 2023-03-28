BA generation change is imminent for heat pumps, which should make electric heaters interesting for more and more buyers. This was demonstrated a few days ago at the ISH energy trade fair in Frankfurt. On the one hand, the legislator is making ever stricter specifications in terms of technical details.

On the other hand, manufacturers must also deliver more efficient devices if they want to win new customers in existing buildings, where higher heating temperatures are required than in new buildings. The manufacturers have also fine-tuned the optics. This opens up new possibilities for owners.