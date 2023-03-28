Home Business Heat pumps: nicer, quieter, better in old buildings – that’s what the new generation can do
Business

Heat pumps: nicer, quieter, better in old buildings – that’s what the new generation can do

by admin
Heat pumps: nicer, quieter, better in old buildings – that’s what the new generation can do

BA generation change is imminent for heat pumps, which should make electric heaters interesting for more and more buyers. This was demonstrated a few days ago at the ISH energy trade fair in Frankfurt. On the one hand, the legislator is making ever stricter specifications in terms of technical details.

On the other hand, manufacturers must also deliver more efficient devices if they want to win new customers in existing buildings, where higher heating temperatures are required than in new buildings. The manufacturers have also fine-tuned the optics. This opens up new possibilities for owners.

See also  Chat GPT: The AI ​​lacks the body for true intelligence

You may also like

Finma Annual Report 2022 – Finma in the...

Citizenship income, after the government tightening, applications fall...

Threatening billions of fines: cum-cum raid on French...

European agreement on e-fuels: toast Ferrari and Porsche

Fund manager reveals her strategy and her best...

The CDM approves the bill to ban synthetic...

GPT-4 enters the field of network security Microsoft...

The Trento Festival of Economics lands in Johannesburg

Heat pump: Costs, subsidies, planning – owners should...

Opinions and Review, Which are the Best?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy