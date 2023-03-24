Home Business Heat pumps: nicer, quieter, better in old buildings – that’s what the new generation can do
Business

Heat pumps: nicer, quieter, better in old buildings – that’s what the new generation can do

by admin
Heat pumps: nicer, quieter, better in old buildings – that’s what the new generation can do

BA generation change is imminent for heat pumps, which should make electric heaters interesting for more and more buyers. This was demonstrated a few days ago at the ISH energy trade fair in Frankfurt. On the one hand, the legislator is making ever stricter specifications in terms of technical details.

On the other hand, manufacturers must also deliver more efficient devices if they want to win new customers in existing buildings, where higher heating temperatures are required than in new buildings. The manufacturers have also fine-tuned the optics. This opens up new possibilities for owners.

See also  Confindustria, Bonomi: "Culture is Italy's oil, we have to be good at making it income"

You may also like

Auto green, Meloni: “The game on biofuels is...

“The production of aluminum is migrating from Europe”

Healthcare, Schillaci: “More money for those on the...

Deutsche Bank share falls dramatically – that’s why

Deutsche Bank collapses and Germany is the fish...

CS takeover by UBS – Switzerland needs a...

Are the open internal borders in danger?

Formigli, surreal talk show on the uterus for...

Mercedes corruption affair: offices of family businesses searched

Deutsche Bank, Scholz: “There is no reason to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy