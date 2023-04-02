Home Business Heat pumps: nicer, quieter, better – that’s what the new generation can do
Business

by admin
BA generation change is imminent for heat pumps, which should make electric heaters interesting for more and more buyers. This was demonstrated a few days ago at the ISH energy trade fair in Frankfurt. On the one hand, legislators are making ever stricter specifications as far as technical details are concerned.

On the other hand, manufacturers must also deliver more efficient devices if they want to win new customers in existing buildings, where higher heating temperatures are required than in new buildings. The manufacturers have also fine-tuned the optics. This opens up new possibilities for owners.

