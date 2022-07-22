Home Business Heat waves, a problem also for the economy: productivity for 2,400 billion at risk
by admin
The anomalous heat wave that is engulfing parts of the globe also burns the economy. Not just because it has direct impacts on crops, heavily affected by drought: according to Coldiretti, in some areas 70% of the harvest has now been burned, with evident damage to farmers’ business. And each fire has an account of 10 thousand euros per hectare of land, from the cost of extinguishing it to putting the plot back into operation: damage that lasts for at least 15 years.

