Heating Act: A lot of work for network operators: Newspaper for municipal economy

The secret is out. After a badly aged draft from the federal government and a two-page guideline paper, the traffic light coalition published a new, 110-page draft law to amend the Building Energy Act, better known as the Heating Act, on Friday.

What is the current status and what’s next? First of all: Public utilities that want to route decarbonized district heating and hydrogen through their networks in the future will have a lot of work to do. An overview:

When does the 65 percent renewables rule apply?

Only new development areas have to comply with the requirement as early as 2024,…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

