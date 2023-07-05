Heating costs: According to Lindner, no CO2 price increase for 2024

Germany heating costs

According to Lindner, no drastic CO2 price increase is planned

Status: 5:11 p.m. | Reading time: 2 minutes

Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner

Which: REUTERS

The Minister of Finance predicts that filling up and heating will not be more expensive in the coming year than previously planned. Christian Lindner thus denies an unscheduled increase in the CO2 prices planned for 2024. A media house had previously reported an increase.

Federal Minister of Finance Christian Lindner has rejected a media report about a planned sharp increase in the CO2 price for fossil fuels in transport and heating. The FDP politician said in Berlin on Wednesday that he could deny that. There is no corresponding agreement and no resolution for this.

The digital media house “Table.Media” had, citing coalition circles reported, the CO2 price that is due in Germany for fossil fuels in transport and heating should rise more sharply on January 1, 2024 than currently planned. From the current 30 euros per ton, it should not climb to 35 euros, as is currently planned, but to 45 euros. If that were the case, refueling and heating would be significantly more expensive.

The traffic light coalition of SPD, Greens and FDP decided last year, as part of a relief package as a result of rising energy prices, to postpone the January 1, 2023 increase in the price of CO2 by five euros per ton by one year to 2024.

Lindner made it clear that the federal government had not decided to change the price path. There is also no political agreement on this. Anyone thinking about a stronger increase should also see this in connection with the overall economic development – and whether this serves to strengthen economic development or not.

