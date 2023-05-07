Heating: distance, noise, space – this is where the heat pump fails in reality

Dhe family home of the Hamacher family in the north of Berlin is actually up to date in terms of energy efficiency. Parts of the building built in 2007 are insulated, most rooms have underfloor heating. “So I thought it would be easy to replace the gas boiler with a heat pump,” says Nils Hamacher, who doesn’t want to give his real name publicly. He wanted to make himself independent of natural gas as quickly as possible, do something for climate protection and the long-term increase in CO 2 -Prevent taxes.

But when the heating consultant came, problems arose that Hamacher hadn’t expected.