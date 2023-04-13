Despite the shortage of skilled workers, there are 2.3 percent fewer training contracts in the skilled trades. The trend also applies to the so-called “climate trades” – i.e. jobs that are urgently needed for the energy transition. The causes are manifold – education policy is also to blame.

From January 1, 2024, new heating systems should generally be operated with 65 percent renewable energy. There should be subsidies for replacing old heating systems with more climate-friendly technology . Helmut Bramann from the Central Association for Sanitary, Heating and Air Conditioning explains the difficulties at WELT.

Dhe climate change in Germany could run out of breath before it has really started. There is a shortage of tens of thousands of professionals who can handle the renovation of buildings or the installation of new heating systems. And remedy by the necessary offspring is not in sight.

This is made clear by the figures on the new training contracts, which are exclusively available to WELT. According to this, the number of trainees in 30 professions identified by the chambers as “climate-relevant” actually fell last year – instead of increasing massively as required. A total of 90,648 people began training in an area that is likely to be central to the success of the energy transition – 1.1 percent fewer than in the previous year.

More than 11,000 open training positions in the so-called “climate trade” remained vacant in 2022. This made the gap larger by over 1,400 people than in the previous year. “The reason for the declining number of new contracts in the entire trade is a lack of applicants and by no means a lower willingness to train in companies,” emphasizes Holger Schwannecke, General Secretary of the Central Association of German Skilled Trades (ZDH). He called on the companies to reverse the trend “through joint efforts”.

It is still encouraging that the number of new contracts in individual climate-related trades has increased significantly. In 2022, with more than 15,500 new trainees, the electrical trade “even exceeded the pre-corona level”. Within the electrical trades, training as an electronics technician specializing in energy and building technology is the most popular. Almost 14,000 new contracts were signed there in 2022 – an increase of three percent.

The chambers include heating engineers, electrical engineers, roofers, refrigeration system engineers, heat insulators and well builders in the air-conditioning trades. In total, there are around 450,000 craft businesses with almost 2.5 million employees in Germany. Last year, more than 70 percent of all new trainees chose one of the 30 professions covered by the climate trade.

In the rest of the trades, however, with around 100 other occupational fields, the situation is no better. Across all 130 professions, including climate trades, the number of new contracts shrank by 2.3 percent to 127,400 last year. Apprenticeship contracts for women increased by two percent. However, four out of five new trainees in trades are still men and their number has fallen by three percent. A total of 19,847 apprenticeship positions remained vacant during the apprenticeship year.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Because the handicraft businesses not only lack apprentices, but also fully trained specialists. For example, the competence center for securing skilled workers (Kofa) already had more than 87,000 jobs in skilled trades for 2021, for which there were no qualified candidates nationwide.

There are many reasons for the shortage of craftsmen in Germany that has been lamented for years. On the one hand, due to demographic change, more employees retire every year than young people follow. On the other hand, more and more young people are opting for higher education. Politicians have been fueling this trend towards academization for years.

More and more courses, some of which are highly specialized, have been approved. At the same time, an increasing proportion of the state’s schoolchildren are qualifying for university studies. At the beginning of the 1990s, only 30 percent completed their Abitur, today it is over 50 percent.

“For decades, an education mantra has been pursued in Germany, according to which the only way to achieve professional and social success is allegedly to have completed high school and university,” says the Central Association of German Crafts. “Unfortunately, this went hand in hand with less and less respect in society for practical vocational training and work.”

60,000 fitters wanted to meet the climate target

Calls for help from the Central Association for Sanitary, Heating and Air Conditioning (ZVSHK) make it clear how tense the situation is in individual trades. If you want to meet the goal of installing six million heat pumps by 2030, the market will need around 60,000 additional fitters.

The association calls for support from politicians for training and qualification, for example through a new competence center for climate trades. Because in the future, the shortage of staff in the heating and air conditioning companies in this country is likely to worsen. According to information from the ZVSHK, around 30 percent of those currently employed will retire in the next ten years.

It seems paradoxical that fewer and fewer people are drawn to manual work, even though these professions seem to make people happier than others. At least that’s what happened recently representative survey of the guild health insurance company IKK classic. According to this, 92 percent of the craftsmen “completely” or “predominantly” agree with the statement “I find my job meaningful”. This is significantly more agreement than in comparable surveys among the general population, with just under 70 percent.

The statement “My job makes me happy” was agreed by 80 percent of the craftsmen surveyed by the market research institute GfK in November and December 2022 on behalf of the IKK. In the total population, this is just a little more than every second person.

