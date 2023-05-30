Heating law is to go into parliament before the summer recess

The federal government wants to increase funding for climate-friendly new buildings

The federal government wants to significantly increase funding for climate-friendly new construction projects due to the high demand. There should be a total of 888 million euros in addition. This emerges from a letter from Finance Secretary Florian Toncar to the Budget Committee, which is available to the dpa and was first reported on by tagesschau.de.

Construction Minister Klara Geywitz (SPD) had applied to Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) for more money for the popular program in order to secure state funding for the whole year. Now the budget committee is to initially approve overplanned costs of up to 419 million euros. 469 million are added from another pot.

Anyone who builds in a climate-friendly manner has been able to get loans of up to 150,000 euros at significantly reduced rates since March. The new construction and the first purchase of energy-efficient buildings with the Efficiency House 40 standard are funded. This means that the energy requirements of the property may not exceed 40 percent of the requirements of a standard house. Those who also meet the stricter quality requirements for sustainable buildings can get the highest support.

Because of the strict requirements, it was not foreseen that the funding would be used so extensively, Toncar wrote to the committee. The additional money is necessary because otherwise there is a risk of a funding stop in the next few weeks. That could destroy the confidence of the public in the seriousness of the climate policy goals of the federal government.