Heating law: The FDP and Greens interpret the heating compromise so differently

White smoke was once again reported early Tuesday morning over the Berlin government district: The coalition has now finally agreed on what the new heating law should look like – this time also in the details, it said. But just a few hours later it is clear that the dispute over the interpretation of what is now supposed to be an agreement will continue.

There is still no reliable written basis in the form of a new draft law. Instead, according to their own statements, the leaders of the traffic light groups have agreed on how the amendments should be worded, with which the original draft, which has meanwhile been labeled unsuitable, should be corrected. But as long as there is no proposal in black and white, the FDP and the Greens will try to reinterpret the agreement in the interests of their voters.

Anyone who hears the interpretations of the two camps within the federal government gets the impression that they are dealing with two different draft laws.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

