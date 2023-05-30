Heating: master optician demonstrates against Habeck’s heat pump plans

Et is the beginning of May when a whiff of Greta Thunberg blows through Erding in Bavaria: A man stands alone in the pedestrian zone and holds up a poster. The sign reads in large red letters: “Stop the heating ideology”. The demonstrator is Franz Widmann, the local master optician.

From time to time a passer-by stops, the comments are overwhelmingly positive. Encouraged by the reactions, the protester announces a demonstration for June 10th. Because a wide-ranging cabaret artist got wind of it and advertised the event, the town of 36,000 is now in great excitement. Widmann says to WELT: “I have my points of criticism, and they are neither agitation nor propaganda”.