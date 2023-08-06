Heating oil and pellets: when should I buy?

Almost a quarter of Germans heat with oil, in Bavaria almost 40 percent. Wood pellets are found significantly less in German households. But for both of them the question is important: when should I buy and fill up my stores? To anticipate: Correct timing is very difficult.

Price development for heating oil and wood pellets

This is also shown by looking at the prices of the past six months. According to the “heizoel24” portal, the price of heating oil was 108 euros per 100 liters on February 1, 2023, fell to 86 euros by May and has since risen again – to over 100 euros by the beginning of August.

The price development for wood pellets is similar. According to the “heating pellets24” portal, the price for a ton was a high of over 800 euros a year ago. Last April, customers then had to pay 323 euros. Recently, however, the price rose again to over 380 euros (as of August 03, 2023).

Heating oil and pellets: How are the prices determined?

There are several factors for both heating oil and wood pellets. In the case of heating oil, it is above all the price of crude oil on the stock exchange. And it rises or falls every day. Christina Wallraf from the consumer advice center NRW explains the reasons for the currently slightly rising prices as follows: “A growing demand for oil, including a strong US economy and at the same time a tight oil supply by OPEC. This undersupply of the oil market will in all probability determine the second half of 2023 Also, the euro is weak against the dollar, making crude oil even more expensive since it’s traded in dollars.”

There are also taxes such as VAT, energy tax and CO2 tax. But there are also short-term developments, such as problems on transport routes such as rivers, which are currently at low water. This leads to surcharges on freight rates and thus to higher costs.

In the case of pellets, the price depends not only on the price of the wood, but on the entire production chain. The wood goes from the forest owner or forestry company to the sawmill via a dealer. There the pellets or briquettes are produced in an energy-intensive production process before they reach the retailer. Important factors in the chain are also fuel prices or higher costs for by-products. Last year, even the pallets on which the fuel was stored were at times more than five times as expensive.

The price increase at the end of the second quarter is due to underutilized sawmills, explains Christina Wallraf from the consumer advice center in North Rhine-Westphalia, since demand in the construction industry is cautious.

Consumer center advises: Buy heating oil and pellets now

Low water, forest fires, oil production cuts – all of these affect prices. According to experts, the trend is upwards. The price of heating oil is at a five-month high. For the price of heating oil, Christina Wallraf from the consumer advice center NRW advises: “For the coming months, rising prices can be assumed. If you have space in the tank, you shouldn’t wait too long to place your order.”

Unlike heating oil, there are seasonal fluctuations with wood pellets, says Wallraf. For now, we would see prices moving roughly sideways, with prices having eased slightly since mid-July. “From the beginning of the heating season, there could be the usual, seasonal, slight price increases. It is therefore also the case here that it is probably better to take the current prices with you.” When buying, Wallraf advises comparing the prices of several retailers.

Hardship support for heating oil and wood pellets

Private households that heat with fuels such as heating oil or pellets have recently been able to apply for so-called hardship assistance. Those eligible can receive between EUR 100 and EUR 2,000. It depends on the price at which you bought the energy sources mentioned in 2022 – and how much of it.

The price paid must have been more than twice as high as a fixed, nationwide standard comparison value, the reference price. The delivery date must be between January 1st, 2022 and December 1st, 2022. In Bavaria, the order date can also apply if the order was placed within this period and was delivered by March 31, 2023 at the latest.

