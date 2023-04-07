Heating oil is and will remain an important resource for many households in Germany, especially in the winter months. But how are prices developing in your region? At news.de you can find out more about the current situation on the heating oil market and tips on what to consider when buying heating oil.

Heating oil prices, delivery times and forecasts for price developments fluctuate constantly in the Federal Republic and not only vary greatly from day to day, but also very strongly from region to region. 101,43 Euro pay currently, on 04/07/2023in Thuringia on average for 100 liters fuel oil. How exactly does it say in Jena about the price of heating oil and what are the current delivery times?

City of Jena: This is how much heating oil currently costs on April 7th, 2023

In the city of Jena, 100 liters currently cost on average 102,09 Euro. This puts the price in Jena above the Thuringian average. So if the trend continues, it might be worth taking a look at the cities and counties in your area. Note that this value refers to the purchase of 3000 liters. The price varies accordingly if you purchase a different quantity of heating oil.

The data in the table below shows the average price per 100 liters, combining the areas of all postcodes from the entire city district (last updated on 04/07/2023).

quantity purchased Price for 100 liters 500 Liter 117,57 Euro 1000 Liter 107,04 Euro 1500 Liter 104,76 Euro 2000 Liter 103,71 Euro 2500 Liter 102,89 Euro 3000 Liter 102,09 Euro 5000 Liter 100,95 Euro

The price of heating oil in Jena last month

In order to be able to classify the purchase prices for heating oil correctly, it is always worth taking a look at the price development. The table below gives you an overview of the average prices in Jena over the last month. The starting point here is a purchased quantity of 3000 liters and the price given is for 100 liters.

Datum Preis 06.04.2023 100,48 05.04.2023 99,91 04.04.2023 100,36 03.04.2023 101,44 02.04.2023 97,35 01.04.2023 97,35 31.03.2023 97,35 30.03.2023 97,64 29.03.2023 98,95 28.03.2023 99,89 27.03.2023 98,78 26.03.2023 99,27 25.03.2023 99,27 24.03.2023 99,27 23.03.2023 99,16 22.03.2023 99,28 21.03.2023 99,14 20.03.2023 98,49 19.03.2023 99,63 18.03.2023 99,64 17.03.2023 99,65 16.03.2023 98,47 15.03.2023 99,79 14.03.2023 99,47 13.03.2023 100,10 12.03.2023 99,54 11.03.2023 99,60 10.03.2023 99,56 09.03.2023 101,63 08.03.2023 103,28 07.03.2023 104,13

Buy heating oil or wait? Price level, delivery time and purchasing activity

Today’s price level is very low compared to the average price level of last year. Ordering heating oil is currently relatively unproblematic, with the average delivery time in Jena currently being 28 working days. The price developments on the market for the city of Jena are currently being observed more closely by consumers. Purchasing activity in relation to heating oil is currently high in the city. Accordingly, it can be summarized as follows:

price level delivery time purchase activity very low kurz hoch

State subsidies for heating oil: up to 2000 euros per household!

As part of the massive cost explosions in the energy sector, the government has also announced subsidy options for heating oil and pellets. However, this does not happen automatically, but must be done by submitting an application. It is currently said that aid of up to 2000 euros can then be paid out per household. Anyone who can prove with an invoice that the price has at least doubled compared to the previous year’s purchase is eligible for a subsidy. However, there is no money from the state if the increase in heating costs compared to the previous year is less than 100 euros.

The application must be submitted to the appropriate authority at federal state level. In the case of a tenancy, the affidavit on the correctness of the fuel bill is submitted by the tenant, to whom the discharge must also be passed on. The federal government is planning a total of 1.8 billion euros for this relief measure.

Which type of heating oil is the best?

In addition to the older standard oil, there are now also low-sulphur heating oils as well as bio or premium variants. Although higher-quality oils can deviate from the average prices and thus put a greater strain on the wallet in the short term, they can have a positive effect on the service life of the heating system in the long term. If your heating system has a green cap, you should only use low-sulphur heating oils anyway. However, if you want to switch to Bio or Premium, you are advised to only do this in consultation with a heating professional or the manufacturer of the system.

Heating oil consumption in the Federal Republic and in Thuringia

The fluctuating prices are due on the one hand to economic policy developments and on the other hand to the different local consumption. The study of the Federal Association of Energy– und Wasserwirtschaft e than one million. In addition, the age of the heating systems for consumption also plays a role, which in many cases, especially in the south of the country, are older than 25. It is therefore no wonder that with such a different demand, the price development is also affected – and that can be very expensive for many.However, if you prepare well for your heating oil order and always keep an eye on the prices, you can save a lot!

In the Federal Republic of Germany, the proportion in the BDEW study for oil (central heating, oil stoves) in residential buildings is 30.4%. This means that 5.8 million residential buildings in Germany have to be supplied with heating oil. Thuringia* belongs to the lower midfield of heating oil users in a nationwide comparison, with 105,000 residential buildings being kept warm with heating oil.

Save heating oil regardless of the price: you can do that

1. Avoid emergency orders: If you wait too long to order, you will either end up in the cold at some point or will no longer have the opportunity to buy at a good price. Therefore, order in good time so that you can observe the fluctuations and decide to buy on a day when the price is cheap.

2. Cooperate with family, neighbors and acquaintances: When ordering heating oil, it is not just the daily price development per liter that is important, but also the quantity that you buy! Talk to neighbors, family members and acquaintances about whether they might want to join forces with you for a collective order. Everyone involved can only benefit from this!

3. Follow the heating oil market all year round: A look into the past shows that particularly low prices cannot be traced back to a specific time of year. In addition to seasonal consumption, global political and global economic developments play a major role. Therefore, check the prices at regular intervals throughout the year so that you don’t miss the right period.

4. Save in the long term through modernization: Compared to old models, modern oil condensing boilers can bring about annual savings in the double-digit percentage range. Switching to other resources also achieves even higher savings yields and is also subsidized by the state.

The heating oil prices in this article are updated once a day (last on 04/07/2023 at 09:50). Please note that prices can change during the day. Please save this website as a bookmark in your browser to stay informed about the current price developments in Jena.

+++ Editorial note: The current data on price development and delivery times are provided by heizoel24.de and processed automatically by us. Additional information comes from the study “How does Germany heat up?” (2019) of the Federal Association of Energy and Water Management eV (BDEW). If you have any comments or questions, please contact [email protected]news.de. +++

