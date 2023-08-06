Heating oil prices Kyffhäuserkreis current: The latest developments on the heating oil market

You can read here on news.de how the prices for heating oil develop daily in your area, how much heating oil is consumed in Thuringia and what you have to look out for when ordering heating oil.

Heating oil prices, delivery times and price development forecasts fluctuate constantly in the Federal Republic and differ not only from day to day, but sometimes also very strongly from district to district. Today, on 08/06/2023, cost 100 liters on average in Thuringia 106,76 Euro. How exactly does it say in Kyffhaeuser circle to the fuel oil-Price and what are the current delivery times?

Kyffhäuserkreis on August 6th, 2023: This is the current heating oil price

106,47 Euro is the average price you pay today for 100 liters in the Kyffhäuserkreis. This means that the price in the Kyffhäuser district is below the Thuringian average. Note that this value refers to the purchase of 3000 liters. The price varies accordingly if you purchase a different quantity of heating oil.

The data in the table below shows the average price per 100 liters, summarizing the areas of all postcodes from across the county (last updated 8/6/2023).

Quantity purchasedPrice for 100 liters500 liters118.32 euros1000 liters111.03 euros1500 liters108.82 euros2000 liters107.41 euros2500 liters107.13 euros3000 liters106.47 euros5000 liters105.83 euros

The heating oil price development in the last month in the Kyffhäuser district

In order to be able to classify the purchase prices for heating oil correctly, it is always worth taking a look at the price development. The following table gives you an overview of the average prices in the Kyffhäuser district over the last month. The starting point here is a purchased quantity of 3000 liters and the price given is for 100 liters.

DatumPreis05.08.2023105,0804.08.2023105,1203.08.2023103,8402.08.2023104,8401.08.2023102,8731.07.2023101,0130.07.202398,5829.07.20 2398,5828.07.202398,6727.07.202397,4226.07.202396,1325.07.202396,1624.07. 202395,4323.07.202393,6022.07.202393,5821.07.202393,5820.07.202390,8119.07.202390,8418.07.202389,4217.07.202389,3716.07.2 02390,8615.07.202390,8614.07.202390,6713.07.202390,9612.07.202390, 8911.07.202390,0010.07.202390,6709.07.202391,0908.07.202390,8607.07.202390,9406.07.202390,37

The barometer for the Kyffhäuser district: price level, delivery time and purchasing activity

Compared to the average price level of last year, the price level today is very low. Ordering heating oil is currently relatively unproblematic, with the average delivery time in the Kyffhäuser district currently being 23 working days. The price developments on the market for the Kyffhäuserkreis are currently being observed less by consumers. Purchasing activity in relation to heating oil is currently low in the district. In summary, it can be stated accordingly:

price leveldelivery timepurchase activityvery lowshortlow

Up to 2000 euros per household: Subsidies for heating oil from the state!

As part of the massive cost explosions in the energy sector, the government has also announced subsidy options for heating oil and pellets. However, this does not happen automatically, but must be done by submitting an application. It is currently said that aid of up to 2000 euros can then be paid out per household. Anyone who can prove with an invoice that the price has at least doubled compared to the previous year’s purchase is eligible for a subsidy. However, there is no money from the state if the increase in heating costs compared to the previous year is less than 100 euros.

The application must be submitted to the appropriate authority at federal state level. In the case of a tenancy, the affidavit on the correctness of the fuel bill is submitted by the tenant, to whom the discharge must also be passed on. The federal government is planning a total of 1.8 billion euros for this relief measure. It is reported that the northern German states of Lower Saxony, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Hamburg, Bremen and Schleswig-Holstein can apply for help as early as April. Thuringia, on the other hand, is planning to start submitting applications at the beginning of May and the aid is already available in Berlin. For detailed information, it is advisable to visit the website of the respective state ministry. In most cases, either the Ministry of Economy or the Ministry of Social Affairs is responsible.

Which type of heating oil is the best?

In addition to the older standard oil, there are now also low-sulphur heating oils as well as bio or premium variants. Although higher-quality oils can deviate from the average prices and thus put a greater strain on the wallet in the short term, they can have a positive effect on the service life of the heating system in the long term. If your heating system has a green cap, you should only use low-sulphur heating oils anyway. However, if you want to switch to Bio or Premium, you are advised to only do this in consultation with a heating professional or the manufacturer of the system.

Heating oil consumption in the Federal Republic and in Thuringia

The fluctuating prices are due on the one hand to economic policy developments and on the other hand to the different local consumption. The study of the Federal Association of Energy– und Wasserwirtschaft e than one million. In addition, the age of the heating systems for consumption also plays a role, which, particularly in the south of the country, are often older than 25. No wonder, then, that with such different demand, the price development is also affected – and that can be can be very expensive for many, but if you prepare well for your heating oil order and always keep an eye on the prices, you can save a lot!

In the Federal Republic of Germany, the proportion in the BDEW study for oil (central heating, oil stoves) in residential buildings is 30.4%. This means that 5.8 million residential buildings in Germany have to be supplied with heating oil. Thuringia* belongs to the lower midfield of heating oil users in a nationwide comparison, with 105,000 residential buildings being kept warm with heating oil.

Save heating oil regardless of the price: you can do that

1. Avoid emergency orders: Anyone who waits too long to order will either end up in the cold at some point or will no longer be able to buy at a good price. Therefore, order in good time so that you can observe the fluctuations and decide to buy on a day when the price is cheap.

2. Cooperate with family, neighbors and acquaintances: When ordering heating oil, it is not just the daily price development per liter that is important, but also the quantity that you buy! Talk to neighbors, family members and acquaintances about whether they might want to join forces with you for a collective order. Everyone involved can only benefit from this!

3. Follow the heating oil market all year round: A look into the past shows that particularly low prices cannot be traced back to a specific time of year. In addition to seasonal consumption, global political and global economic developments play a major role. Therefore, check the prices at regular intervals throughout the year so that you don’t miss the right period.

4. Save in the long term through modernization: Compared to old models, modern oil condensing boilers can bring about annual savings in the double-digit percentage range. Switching to other resources also achieves even higher savings yields and is also subsidized by the state.

