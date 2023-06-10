Home » Heating oil prices: strike or wait – This is the best oil tank tactic for the summer
Heating oil prices: strike or wait – This is the best oil tank tactic for the summer

Millions of Germans still think with horror of last winter – the “most expensive heating period of all time”, as the comparison portal Check24 describes the explosion in costs for heating oil, gas and other fuels in the crisis year 2022.

In the meantime, the record prices have melted again, both for gas and for oil or wood pellets. But for heating oil customers, a new wave of inflation could soon be imminent. On the fringes of the OPEC+ conference in Vienna, Saudi Arabia announced that it would reduce export volumes from July and bring a million barrels of oil less per day onto the market.

Scarcity usually goes hand in hand with price increases. “Anyone who needs supplies for their house can currently use the comparatively favorable location for stocking up,” says Oliver Klapschus, Managing Director of the online portal Heizöl24. After winter is before winter. In addition, anyone who had a huge bill when buying heating oil in 2022 can now apply for help from the state and, at best, get back up to 2000 euros.

