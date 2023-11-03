Heating Season Begins in Northern Areas as Coal Supply Remains Stable

Heading: Heating Begins in Northern China as Coal Supply Remains Stable

Entering November, temperatures have dropped significantly in many places, and heating has been started in most areas in the north. The country’s coal supply remains at a relatively high level, providing a good foundation for ensuring heating work this winter and next spring.

Ningxia Yinchuan: 149 million square meters of heating area officially started heating

On November 1, the heating area of 149 million square meters in Yinchuan, Ningxia, officially started heating. Xinyuan Community in Jinfeng District, Yinchuan City, an old community with more than 20 years of history, underwent comprehensive renovation this year. The government department replaced the heating pipe network in the community and added external wall insulation.

Residents of Xinyuan Community expressed their satisfaction with the heating system. Wang Youmin, a resident of Xinyuan Community, stated, “It is about 23℃ now. At home, I feel very comfortable without wearing a lot of clothes.”

Taiyuan, Shanxi: Clean coal-fired heat source for heating started on the 1st and put into use

Taiyuan, Shanxi officially began heating on November 1, with the heating period for residents extending from November 1 this year to March 31 next year. This winter heating season, the total heating area in Taiyuan is 268 million square meters.

The biggest feature of this year’s heating season in Taiyuan is the operation of the Taiyuan Yangqu Heat Source Plant, which is currently the largest clean coal-fired heat source plant in China. Wang Linwen, deputy general manager of Shanxi Taiyuan Thermal Power Group, emphasized that the operation of this plant will greatly improve the heat source guarantee in urban areas.

Inner Mongolia’s Yijinhuoluo Banner distributes 38,000 tons of “heart-warming coal” this year

In Yijinhuoluo Town, Inner Mongolia, large trucks loaded with “heart-warming coal” arrived at the distribution point in November. Villagers came to load the trucks, weigh them, and receive coal for their own use this winter. The Yijinhuoluo Banner in Inner Mongolia implemented the “Heartwarming Coal” distribution policy ahead of schedule, ensuring that farmers and herdsmen have coal for heating and heating this winter and next spring.

Li Qing, deputy director of the Market Operation Supervision Unit of the Energy Bureau of Yijinhuoluo Banner, announced that the distribution of “warming coal” has been carried out for more than ten years, with this year’s distribution reaching 38,629 tons to 18,987 rural households in need across 7 towns.

China‘s raw coal production remains stable in the first three quarters

According to data released by the China Coal Industry Association, the national raw coal output from January to September was 3.44 billion tons, showing a 3.0% increase. The association predicts that China‘s coal demand will gradually rebound in the future, driven by measures to stabilize growth. Additionally, demand for heating coal is expected to maintain steady year-on-year growth in 2023.

With heating already underway in many places in the north, the stability of the nation’s coal supply is ensuring the comfort and safety of residents during the winter months.

