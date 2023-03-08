The demand for heat pumps has risen sharply. Andrew Aitchison / In pictures via Getty Images

According to information from the “Spiegel”, 200,000 heat pumps for existing buildings in need of renovation were approved by the state for funding last year. In 2021 it was just under 53,000. According to this, a total of 18 billion euros were spent on the renovation in 2022 by the Federal Funding for Efficient Buildings (BEG). Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck plans to ban the installation of pure oil and gas heating systems from 2024.

The boom in alternative types of heating and energy can also be seen in the spending on federal funding for efficient buildings (BEG). According to the “Spiegel”, a total of 18 billion euros was spent on the renovation last year. This year, a further 12.8 billion euros are available.

It is likely that the trend will continue in the future. Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) plans to ban the installation of pure oil and gas heating systems from 2024. Instead, new heating systems should be operated with at least 65 percent renewable energy. So far, however, it is still a draft law and not a final amendment to the Building Energy Act.

