Heating technology: monopolies commission is optimistic that the Viessmann deal will be approved

Viessmann wants to sell its heating technology division to a US competitor. Is there a last-minute threat of ex officio? Jürgen Kühling, chairman of the monopolies commission, doesn’t think so.

Jürgen Kühling, Chairman of the Monopolies Commission, assumes that the sale of Viessmann’s heating technology division to the US group Carrier Global will be approved. “The examination of this merger by the antitrust authorities will show whether there are any competition problems associated with it. There is not much to be said for it,” said Kühling in the “Rheinische Post” newspaper on Thursday. “With the sudden increase in demand for heat pumps in Germany due to the planned ban on gas and oil heating, the manufacturers are obviously in for a rosy time.” Of course, this is also attracting foreign suppliers, which can only be good for consumers.

“In an international comparison, the German manufacturers are rather small and have so far been relatively isolated because the German craftsmen are closely tied to manufacturers such as Viessmann or Bosch through specialist training and customer service relationships,” explained Kühling to the newspaper. This will change in the future when the major manufacturers from Japan, Korea or China expand their range of products in Europe. “Larger production numbers allow economies of scale to be exploited, which in turn should lower producer prices.”

The Viessmann owners are likely to anticipate the changes in the competitive environment, said Kühling. “Having a strong international partner at your side is likely to be advantageous, also for consumers.” Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck has announced that the takeover will be examined. Among other things, the Hessian family company produces heat pumps, which Habeck sees as a key technology for the energy transition.

