Home Business Heavy Wall Street, there is still the echo of Powell’s hawkish words. Netflix leap on subscription pricing rumors with advertising
Business

Heavy Wall Street, there is still the echo of Powell’s hawkish words. Netflix leap on subscription pricing rumors with advertising

by admin

Start-up sales on Wall Street. The words of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell still weigh heavily, stressing that interest rates may need to remain high to eliminate inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average drops 0.77%, while the S&P 500 drops 0.5% and the Nasdaq Composite 0.35%. The Netflix stock scores over + 2% in the $ 228 area after the Bloomberg rumor that the streaming company is evaluating a monthly price from $ 7 to $ 9 for its publicly supported servicethat will be launched shortly. Pinduoduo jumped nearly 18% with the Chinese e-commerce company reporting better-than-expected quarterly results.

On Friday, Wall Street ran into the worst session since June (the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 3.4% and 3.9% respectively) thanks to the statements by Fed chairman Jerome Powell who confirmed the bank’s determination central US to stop inflation, admitting that the increase in interest rates will be in a way that will cause “some suffering” to the US economy. “Price stability is the responsibility of the Federal Reserve and serves as the foundation of our economy,” said Jerome Powell, in his Jackson Hole speech. “Without price stability, the economy doesn’t work for anyone,” he added.

See also  Goldman Sachs expects global earnings growth + 8% in 2022, global equity return of approximately 11%

You may also like

The first collapse of school?Many netizens reported that...

The Opening of the 2022 Global Technology Transfer...

Murano turns off the glassworks: it is too...

China Council for the Promotion of International Trade:...

Bitcoin slips under the wall $ 20,000, then...

Stinging on hotels, average bill of 120 thousand...

Codacons, electricity bills at +241 euros per family...

Italian Exhibition Group, sales recovering and the balance...

Piazza Affari closes moderately down, Unicredit and Intesa...

Wutong Automobile Association released the strategic upgrade “Interactive...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy