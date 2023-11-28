Heavy!Huawei and Changan Automobile signed an investment cooperation memorandum: the establishment of a new company will gradually open equity to other car companies – Kuai Technology – Technology changes the future

Title: Huawei and Changan Automobile Sign Investment Cooperation Memorandum

Changan Automobile and Huawei have announced plans to establish a joint venture focused on the development, production, sales, and service of automotive intelligent systems and component solutions. The two companies signed an “Investment Cooperation Memorandum” in Shenzhen, outlining their strategic collaboration in the automotive industry.

As part of the agreement, Huawei will establish a new company dedicated to the research and development of intelligent driving systems, automotive digital platforms, and other innovative solutions for connected vehicles. Changan Automobile and its related parties will have the opportunity to acquire up to 40% equity in the new company.

The memorandum also stipulates that the new company will gradually open up its equity to other car companies, signaling a commitment to industry-wide collaboration and strategic coordination.

According to sources familiar with the matter, Huawei’s partnership with Changan Automobile is part of the tech giant’s platform strategy in the smart car industry. The company aims to create an open platform for electrification and intelligence, inviting more car companies to join in the exploration of new open and win-win models.

The collaboration comes at a time when Huawei’s smart car selection business is gaining momentum, with a focus on Hongmeng Zhixing and partnerships with other car makers to accelerate technological innovation and build a new smart travel ecosystem.

The final transaction documents are expected to be signed within the next six months, formalizing the equity purchase agreement, shareholders’ agreement, and other relevant documents.

As the automotive industry continues to evolve with new technologies and innovations, the partnership between Changan Automobile and Huawei represents a significant step towards advancing automotive intelligence and creating a more connected and intelligent driving experience.

[End of this article] If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Zhaohui