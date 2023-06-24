Heavy!New Model 3 interior exposure: wire steering is added, speakers and seats are also upgraded | Ai Faner

Today is the second day of the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, a big news disrupted my holiday plans:

The new Model 3 ushered in a sufficient amount of news, so much information that I had to turn on the computer and write this article.

Without further ado, fasten your seat belt.

▲The imaginary picture of the new Model 3, the picture is from Medium, the author @CYBRTRK420

Teslascope recently interviewed more than a dozen Tesla employees in various positions and learned more than a dozen specific updates to the new Model 3. They said that the new Model 3 represents Tesla’s uninterrupted innovation and ingenuity over the past 16 years. , the most significant update to Tesla’s existing models.

Highland (the internal code name of the new Model 3) can be called a “comprehensive overhaul” for Model 3. Tesla has integrated dozens of technical updates inside Highland. The most important two are: wire-controlled steering wheel and RGB Ambient Light.

▲Image from: YouTube user @Caliber197

The addition of steer-by-wire means that the Yoke steering wheel is about to usher in its “full body”, providing the driver with a variable steering ratio with a larger adjustment range, saying goodbye to turning and maneuvering at low speeds, and the steering at high speeds will not be too sensitive .

The overall interior look and feel of the new Model 3 will become more modern and fresh, and the overall layout will be closer to the new Model S and Model X.

▲ Model 3 is not the only one that gets RGB ambient lights. In the next two months, Tesla will also add this feature to Model S/X. Picture from: Tesla

At the same time, Highland has gathered user feedback over the years, and it is certain that when reversing, a letter “R” will appear on its rearview mirror to remind the driver. In addition, Tesla is also testing a rear entertainment screen.

Not only that, but Highland’s speaker system and seat comfort have also been further improved.

Another improvement in the new Model 3 focuses on recycled materials — like the drive units that were recently reused in the Model Y. Many of Highland’s components would meet Tesla’s environmentalist goals, while also reducing repair costs for some smaller parts.

▲ Picture from: autoevolution

Regarding the self-driving computer HW4.0, when the new Model 3 is in full production, all vehicles will be equipped with this hardware. At the same time, a new camera will also be added to the front bumper of the new car, which may bring us 360° panoramic images.

As for the release time of the new car, different people gave different answers.

Some say 1-3 months later, some say later this year, some even say the first quarter of next year. But what is certain is that Tesla is pushing hard to nail down the availability of important components.

▲ Picture from: Electrek

Finally, regarding the price, will the addition of these new features increase the price of Model 3? Teslascope’s claim, though not specifically confirmed or denied, is that pricing for the new Model 3 will likely remain at current levels.

let us wait and see.

(More questions can be asked in the comment area, and I will try my best to answer everyone based on the existing information. Happy holidays.)