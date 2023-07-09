HEB Splash Park: The New Water Park in Texas Offers Fun and Relief from the Summer Heat

A new HEB water park has opened its doors in Texas, very close to the border, and the site is three times bigger than it used to be. The H-E-B Splash Park opened just in time for the summer holidays, providing children and adults with another option to cool off and have fun. This new space, located within the Texas State Aquarium, was unveiled last Monday for visitors and members of the aquarium.

Jesse Gilbert, the president and director of the venue, expressed his excitement about the 15,000 square foot space that will enhance the guest and member experience. He mentioned that it will add more value to every membership and admission ticket, while also supporting their wildlife rescue program. The investment to build this space was $2.8 million and it includes multi-level game structures with slides, a 350-gallon flush, seating areas, and shaded areas.

The amenities of the HEB water park are designed for kids of all ages, with tall slides and spray features for tweens, as well as interactive splash areas for toddlers. Admission to the park is included with Aquarium admission. The cost of admission is as follows: children from 0 to 2 years old are free, children from 4 to 12 years old are $29.95, adults from 13 to 64 years old are $39.95, older adults aged 65 or over are $37.95, military personnel are $37.95, and students are $37.95.

The water park is located within the facilities of the Texas State Aquarium, which is a non-profit aquarium based in Corpus Christi, Texas. The exact address is 2710 N Shoreline Blvd. The park is open daily from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm during the summer months. Starting on Monday, September 4, the park will be open from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm on weekends only. The water park season will end once October begins.

For visitors, there is a parking lot available at a cost of $5.00 per vehicle. So, if you’re looking for a fun and refreshing way to beat the summer heat, be sure to check out the new HEB water park at the Texas State Aquarium.