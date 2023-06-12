Hechel (J. Safra): here’s how to choose quality dividends

Hechel (J. Safra): how to choose dividends

In the markets, not all dividends are created equal. Jean-Philippe Hechelequity manager of J. Safra Sarasin explains to the readers of Verità&Affari how to choose the best coupons.

What should be considered when analyzing dividend stocks?

Dividend investing generally falls into two styles: One focuses on companies that offer dividend yields above averagewhile the other tends to attach more importance to companies that have maintained one over time steady growth of dividends. We believe long-term investors should favor high-quality stocks that have a proven track record of stable dividend growth.

When analyzing dividend stocks, there are several important elements to consider other than yield.

Dividend growth: The coupon growth rate is an important factor to consider as it indicates the company’s ability to increase dividends over time. A steady and growing dividend is a sign of a healthy and stable company.

Dividend Payout Ratio: it is the value that measures the percentage of profits distributed in the form of dividends. A low payout ratio indicates that a company retains more earnings for reinvestment, while a high payout ratio may indicate that a company prioritizes dividends over growth investments.

Financial solidity: the financial solidity of a company is essential for assessing the sustainability of dividend payments. In addition to analyzing profitability and cash flow, investors should evaluate a company’s debt levels, liquidity, and creditworthiness. A financially sound company guarantees operational stability and flexibility and, therefore, greater visibility. Furthermore, fundamental factors such as pricing power, competitiveness and ability to innovate play an important role in the payment of future dividends.

Tax context: the regulatory environment can play a role in companies’ dividend policies. For example, some European countries incentivize companies to pay dividends, while in North America, investors are heavily taxed on dividends, creating less of an incentive for companies to pay out dividends.

AND better to choose high quality over higher yields?

The analysis of the factors mentioned above is essential to identify the companies that distribute high quality dividends. These are stocks that have consistently shown an increase in dividends and are exhibiting solid balance sheets with low leverage. They tend to have a stable and sustainable financial position, which allows them to continue paying dividends in the future through operating cash flows.

Conversely, the companies that distribute low quality dividends they are usually the ones that may have weaker balance sheets, uncertain earnings prospects or unsustainable dividend policies. Such companies could borrow money or use other means to finance their dividend payouts, which could not be sustainable and have a negative impact on the financial strength of the company in the long run. Low-quality dividend stocks are generally considered more risky of high-quality ones, which are underpinned by solid financial fundamentals and sustainable dividend policies.

Why does integrating sustainability into your choice make sense?

Taking sustainability into account helps identify companies that best manage ESG risks. Which may limit theirs reputational risk, but also improve visibility on dividend payments. For example, companies with strong environmental, social and governance practices are likely to have business models more sustainable. And are less likely to incur regulatory or reputational risk in the future.

Thanks to the integration of sustainability, we not only invest in traditional defensive companies, but also target high-quality companies in more cyclical sectors. The energy companies, in particular, are a good example of this. Few industry players are currently active in supporting the transition to a greener economy. In this sector it is particularly important to focus on companies that have one good governance and who, in addition to facing environmental challenges, are able to better manage social risks, such as those relating to health and safety.

What titles, for example?

Pacar is a good example of a company with a lungo track record in the distribution of dividends. It is a manufacturer of premium commercial vehicles and related technologies that has been paying dividends for more than 80 years.

The company is known for i robust financial results and its consistent dividend payments reflect its financial stability and reliability. In recent years, Paccar has increased its dividend, demonstrating the company’s commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Also, Paccar has a beta of less than 1, meaning its stock tends to be less volatile compared to the market. This could be another factor making it an attractive choice for dividend-minded investors.