Goldman Sachs presents its VIP list of hedge funds: several new features, including the one that sees Microsoft overtake Amazon and become the most loved stock by hedge funds. A MarketWatch article presents the Wall Street giant’s VIP long and VIP short.

Goldman Sachs has removed it 786 hedge funds with an accumulated equity position, in gross terms, by 2.3 trillion dollars, of which $1.5 trillion in long positions and $730 billion in short positions.

In doing so, the American banking giant created a long VIP listwhich includes those 50 titles that appear most frequently in Top 10 hedge funds.

Just from the analysis of Goldman Sachs, it turned out that, in the world of hedge funds, Microsoft has ousted Amazon.

The bank’s Ben Snider team found, for the accuracy, that Microsoft is in the Top Ten of 82 hedge funds, while Amazon is part of the top ten rankings of 79 funds.

Hedge Funds and Goldman Sachs VIP List: Here’s Who’s in the Top 5

Goldman has come to this conclusion by calculating the positions held by hedge funds that the funds communicated to the SEC, filing the quarterly documentation 13-F.

In addition to Amazon and Microsoft, on the Goldman Sachs VIP list, in particular in the Top 5 of the ranking, they are present Uber e Netflix.

The funds also bet on the upside Bath & Body Work, coming to hold 28% of the market capitalization, and making the US company the one where hedge funds are most concentrated.

Lower exposures have been identified in the securities of IBM, Stryker and Principal Financialall companies listed on the S&P 500 index.

It should be noted that, overall, the hedge fund industry has seen a 5% loss this year: macro funds have performed well, with a 9% gain, while equity funds lost 12%.

It didn’t go well either to the Goldman Sachs VIP list, the one that includes precisely the most popular long positions of hedge funds. The ranking (ticker GVIP) has accused since the beginning of the year a loss of 29%.

There is also the VIP short list: the stocks most shorted by hedge funds

However, also keep an eye out for Goldman Sachs’ VIP short list, which includes the titles among those most shorted – according to the banking giant – by hedge funds. In this case, the article states that these are estimatessince information on the following short bets is not contained in the 13-F filings with the Sec.

The ranking is made up of 50 stocks of companies listed on the S&P 500.

It turns out that, in general, the sector most shorted by speculative funds is the oil sector: the highest dollar value of short interest belongs to Exxon Mobil in which, according to calculations, short interest to the value of $5 billion should have accumulated as of October 31; the other short bets hit other oil stocks, the likes of Occidental Petroleum e Chevron Corp (which feature in the Top 5 Shortest Stocks), with short interest of $3.8 billion in both cases.

The short interest on IBM totaled $4 billion.

Meanwhile, the Wall Street giant has pointed out a change in the trend of short bets:

some funds “have exceptionally significant short positions in US equity futures – reads the note – so that “the report between a short interest on an ETF and a short interest on a single stock is at the record of the last decade”.