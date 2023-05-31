Hedge fund manager explains why the stock market could crash now

GERMANY, FRANKFURT, 01/22/2015 Trading floor of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with stock exchange board and DAX display. picture alliance / Ulrich Baumgarten | Ulrich Baumgarten

Hedge fund manager John Hussman says high valuations and poor investor sentiment threatened to send stocks plummeting.

Hussman’s preferred rating is higher than it was before the 2000 and 2008 crashes.

He warned of a “trapdoor” scenario in which stocks could quickly plunge.