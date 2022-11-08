Home Business Hedge Fund Manager Who Called Luckin’s Fraud Is Now Long Shorts – WSJ
Hedge Fund Manager Who Called Luckin's Fraud Is Now Long Shorts

A hedge fund manager secretly penned a poignant report in 2020 accusing Luckin Coffee Inc. of accounting fraud. Now he is backing the Chinese chain coffee brand, calling it “a miracle in Chinese business history”.

Sean Ma, founder and operator of Snow Lake Capital, told The Wall Street Journal on Monday that the company had bought a minority stake in Luckin Coffee and bet on its valuation. value will skyrocket. Snow Lake Capital is a Beijing-based hedge fund.

Ma Ziming said that he never thought that Ruixing Coffee could be “reborn”, and many almost impossible things happened. Snow Lake Capital released a slide presentation and an 81-page report on Monday recommending more five-year-old Luckin Coffee. Over the past two years, Luckin Coffee has reformed its business and corporate governance.

