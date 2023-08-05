Hedge funds are losing billions on hotels and cruises

Hedge funds apparently did not anticipate the market properly. China News Service/Getty Images

The artificial intelligence hype has swept the markets this year, but two of the S&P 500’s top performers might surprise you.

Cruise ship stocks have performed well, bucking the bearish market consensus on the industry.

According to one report, three of the largest cruise lines have cost hedge funds nearly $3 billion in bad investments.

This is a machine translation of an article by our US colleagues at Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

As reported by the Financial Times, hedge funds have lost more than $6 billion this year to bad bets against cruise and hotel operators. Of these, three cruise lines account for nearly €3 billion of the total market value losses, according to figures from S3 Partners available to the newspaper.

The cruise industry has seen a huge boost this year, driven by pent-up demand as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Since the beginning of the year Carnival increased by 119 percent, Royal Caribbean by 112 percent and the smaller Rivale Norwegian by 53 percent.

Other large short positions in Airbnb and Booking.com also backfired after those stocks rose 70% and 44% year-to-date, respectively.

The cruise industry’s strong performance is due to the sector making up for lost time after a terrible pandemic that severely curtailed tourism.

read too

Successful people are “eaten up” by ambition – even when it comes to their hobbies, says the man who manages their billions

While cruise stocks are still below their pre-pandemic valuations, the pent-up demand has been a boon for the sector. Meanwhile, fears of a recession linger and a slowdown in consumer spending could spell bad news for cruise lines.

The stock market’s remarkable rally in 2023 was fueled by investor enthusiasm for artificial intelligence. Tech stocks like Nvidia, Tesla and Microsoft have grabbed the headlines thanks to their stellar performance – but some of the best-performing stocks have come from an unlikely source: cruise lines.

read too

Successor to the deceased McFit founder Rainer Schaller in conversation: “Rainer would have liked to have reinvented himself”

This robust recovery has disappointed the expectations of short sellers, many of whom had predicted the industry to plummet. Carnival and Royal Caribbean aren’t as popular on the S&P 500 and are among the top 10 most shorted stocks in the index.

Read the original article in English here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

