Home Business Hedge: those who bet on GDP, interest rates, inflation and geopolitics beat the Bear and fly by 12%
Business

Hedge: those who bet on GDP, interest rates, inflation and geopolitics beat the Bear and fly by 12%

by admin
Hedge: those who bet on GDP, interest rates, inflation and geopolitics beat the Bear and fly by 12%

Servicefunds and strategies

From the beginning of 2022, managers with the macro approach have had positive performances. The change of scenery facilitates these strategies: the company results are finished in the background

by Vittorio Carlini

On the one hand, anticipate the arrival and then exploit the effects of inflation. On the other hand, X-ray the prospects for economic growth, together with the dynamics of exchange rates. All this, often, with the analysis of geopolitical variables such as, for example, the terrible war in Ukraine. They are among the focuses of so-called macro investment strategies.

The trend

An approach which, ina terrible year of the markets which is coming to an end, has given excellent results. The proof? They offer you the numbers of…

See also  Pernigotti: agreement reached for a one-year extension of the redundancy fund

You may also like

Electric cars, Toyota CEO: “Too many doubts and...

Cui Dongshu: In November, the sales volume of...

Lange’s futures afternoon report: futures fluctuate upward and...

Record results for iGuzzini: 1,200 euro bonus for...

Crans-Montana, the paradise for business

Oil, Deputy Prime Minister Novak: against the price...

Gas also breaks the 90 euro threshold downwards....

Open your eyes!Honda Civic Type R has a...

Tim, the government and shareholders are tightening the...

Stock index futures fluctuated within a narrow range,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy